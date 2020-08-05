Terrie Monken Terrie Ann Monken, nee Depper, 61, of Swansea, IL, born August 23, 1958, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by a son, Brian Monken II; her mother, Betty Leonhardt; her mother-in-law, Agatha Monken; a brother-in-law, Philip Monken; and a sister-in-law, Kim Schuab. Surviving are her loving husband, Brian Monken; her children, Sondra (Jeremy) Francis, and Matt Monken; five grandchildren, Brandon, Kylie, Sabrina, Shayne, and Liam; her father, Larry Depper; three sisters, Rhonda Cummings, Tracy (Roy) Hurst, and Lisa Depper; a brother, Scott Leonhardt; and three sisters-in-law, Peggy Smith, Louise Lipe, and Brenda Hawthorne. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place upon entrance. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a 10 a.m. graveside service at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.