George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Terrill Sanford Obituary
Terrill Sanford Terrill "Terry" Sanford, 62, of Hecker, IL, born May 3, 1957, in St. Louis, MO, died Friday June 28, 2019, at 3:33 p.m., Time of the Holy Trinity, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Terry was a musician and loved making music and singing. Preceding him in death was one son, T. J. Sanford; and his father, Eugene Sanford. Surviving are his mother, Patricia A., nee Wilshire, Sanford; four children, Rodney Sanford, Patty Ann Sanford, Brianna Hente, and Jessica Sanford; five grandchildren; and a dear friend, Robin Billie. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 5, 2019
