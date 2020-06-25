Terry Brown
Terry Brown Terry Brown, age 79, of O'Fallon, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Sycamore Village in Swansea. He was born January 5, 1941 in Crooksville, OH, the son of the late Donald and Lorena (Daily) Brown. He married Beverly Roberts February 5, 1967. She preceded him in death January 11, 2017. Surviving are two children: Terry (Crystal) Brown, Jr. of Belleville and Julaine (Tony) Collins, also of Belleville; five grandchildren: Caden Brown, Devin Williams (fiance Madison Hill), Tyler Collins, and Spencer and Jude Brown; one great-grandchild, Layla Coffman; two siblings: Gerald (Beverly) Brown and Sandra "Kay" (Butch) Ansel, all of Crooksville, OH; and a sister-in-law, Barbara "Bobi" (Gene) Harris, also of Crooksville, OH. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Wayne (the late Mary Jane) Brown and Larry "Nugget" (the late Becky) Brown; and a sister, Donna (the late Chuck) Wood. Terry was a veteran during the Vietnam War. Service: Visitation and funeral services will be private. Following services, his remains will be cremated. Internet visitors may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
