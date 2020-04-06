|
Terry Childers Terry P. Childers, 78, of Collinsville, IL, born on August 24, 1941 in East Prairie, MO, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Bria of Belleville. Terry was a retired truck driver and auto mechanic. He was a United Sates Marine Corps Veteran and was a member of Faith in Word Church, Pontoon Beach, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, James P. and Virginia, nee Brock, Childers; brothers and sisters, Charles Childers, Ann Robertson, Donnie Childers, Sherri Miller and a infant sister, Catherine Childers. Surviving are his wife, Patricia "Pat" Childers, nee Austin, whom he married on March 11, 1965 in St. Louis, MO; sons and daughter, Valorie Bleier of South Roxana, IL, Dan Childers of Hattiesburg, MS, Tim Childers of Collinsville, IL and Kevin Childers of Collinsville, IL; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother and sisters, Jimmy Childers of McLeansboro, IL, Glenda Childers of McLeansboro, IL, Phyllis Kellison of Mt.Vernon, IL, Sandy Shuter of McLeansboro, IL and Judy Reitman of Mt. Vernon, IL. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Private services will be held follow by cremation.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2020