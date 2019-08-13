Home

Terry Culver Farmer


1953 - 2019
Terry Culver Farmer Obituary
Terry Farmer Terry Culver Farmer, 65, of Belleville, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born October 13, 1953, in Belleville, the third child of Barbara Joan McGinnis, nee Duncan, and Arthur Eugene Farmer Sr. Terry was a truck driver, contractor, and repairman before retiring in 2016. He was a talented craftsman, and enjoyed crafting in his workshop, "junkin" with his sister, Patricia, or watching old movies with a glass of tea while munching on Starburst with this loyal furry friend, Pedro, by his side. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by brothers, Arthur Eugene Farmer Jr., and Randy William McGinnis; and a niece, Bonnie Jean McMurray. Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Karen Farmer, nee Yates of Belleville; stepdaughters, Karla Bequette and Kayla Evans, both of Lynchburg, Va.; and eight grandchildren. Also surviving are his children, Terry C. Farmer and Natasha Marie Farmer; sister and caregiver, Patricia (Charles) Wixson of Belleville, Daniel McGinnis of Evington, VA; and sister-in-law, Debra McGinnis of Ladson, SC; many nieces, nephews, coudins and friends. Terry treasured a life long friendship with George and Paulette Engelman of Belleville. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and especially his nurse, Dennis, for their care and support during the past 3 months. Rest now dear brother. Memorials may be made to the family at Serenity Funeral Home, Belleville. Services: There will be no visitation, and internment will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019
