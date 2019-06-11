Terry S. Ditzler Terry S. Ditzler, 59, of Caseyville, IL, passed away onMonday, June 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 21, 1959 in East St. Louis, IL to John Gregory Nicholas Sr. and Sandra Lee (Brown) Ditzler. His father preceded him in death on November 4, 1996. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Derrick Ditzler. Terry is survived by his loving wife, Lori Ditzler, whom he married on March 21, 2007 in Caseyville, IL; his mother, Sandra Lee (Joseph) Thomes of Palmetto, FL; children, Michael S. Stafford of Manchester, MO and Bryan L. Marler of Caseyville, IL; grandchildren, Kai Lynn, Summer Lynne and Savanna Ann; siblings, Nick Ditzler (Lisa Paul) of O'Fallon, IL, Linda (John) Maher of Caseyville, IL, Donna (Pat) Ward of Opelousas, LA and Lisa Conaster of Palmetto, FL; his K9 companion, Sammy Hagar Ditzler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Terry was a 1977 graduate of Collinsville High School. He worked as a MetroLink Train Operator in St. Louis, MO for many years. Boating was Terry's passion and at home, he loved his bonfires while Lori would BBQ. His love for music was right there with us. His boat's name was "Got Tunes", which was quite fitting for him! Years ago, he and Lori enjoyed riding motorcycles together. He loved his family and friends dearly and will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial donations may be made to the Metro East Humane Society or to . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com . Visitation: A visitation for Terry will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held on Friday at 7P.M. at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements handled by HERR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary