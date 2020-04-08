|
Terry L. Gendron Terry Lee Gendron, age 79, of O'Fallon, IL., born December 31, 1940 in Randolph Co., IL., passed away peacefully on Thursday night, April 2, 2020. Terry was the oldest of five children of Monroe and Lillian, nee Mansfield, Gendron. He worked his entire career as a truck driver for Frito Lay. Terry enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and was an avid Cardinals' fan. He had been a resident at the O'Fallon Apartments for the past 12 years, where he made many good friends. He was a member of the O'Fallon Senior Citizens, was a good neighborwith a heart of gold, always on-the-go, showing up an hour early for everything. He loved going to Six Flags and riding the roller coasters. He was preceded in death by his dear wife Arvella, nee Stokes, Gendron, whom he married June 27, 1959, and who died May 12, 2007; his parents, and two siblings. Surviving are his son Donald (Lori) Gendron of O'Fallon; daughter Debra (Bruce) Cornwall of Belleville; grandchildren Matthew and Andrew Gendron, Shelby Cornwall; great-grandson Jacob Gendron; and two siblings. Memorial donations are suggested to the or . Now, more than ever, it is important to offer your condolences to Don and Debra and their families, by signing the online guest book at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Sadly, due to the current health pandemic, no public visitation or gatherings are allowed. Terry was much loved and his family is eager to host a memorial Celebration of Life in the future. Service: Funeral procession will depart Wolfersberger Funeral Home at 10:45 am, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 for a 11:00 am Graveside Service at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, Illinois, with Rev. James Deiters officiating. Extended family and friends are welcome to join the procession to the cemetery to show support, but, upon arrival, in accordance with mandates, must remain in their vehicles. Wolfersberger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020