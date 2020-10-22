Terry Harris
October 12, 1942 - October 19, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Terry Lee Harris, 78, of Collinsville, Ill., born October 12, 1942 in Belleville, Ill., passed on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Aspen Creek in Troy, Ill.
Terry was the founder and president of Managed Benefits Services, Inc. He retired in 2017. He was a 1960 graduate of Belleville Township High School, 1970 graduate of Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville and earned his Certified Employee Benefits Specialist designation from the Wharton School of Business in 1990. He served his country in the United States Army, and was a member of VFW Post 5691 and American Legion Post 365, both in Collinsville, Ill. He was an avid sports fan, especially Cardinals baseball, football, and Nascar.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elsie, nee Droltz, Harris; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Victor and Catherine Wilhold; and a brother-in-law, Victor Wilhold, Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Mary, nee Wilhold, Harris, whom he married June 5, 1965; daughters, Kara (Keith) Lowry of St. Jacob, Ill. and Krysti (Shawn) Connelly of Troy, Ill.; grandchildren, Kole and Kristen Lowry, and Leah Connelly; step-grandson, Tyler Miller; a brother, Kenneth Harris of Belleville, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Carol (T.L.) Wright of Collinsville, Ill.; a nephew and nieces, Kenneth Wright of Naples, Fla., Laura (Keith) Hall of Cedar Hill, Mo., Kimberlee (Brad) Bentfield of Carmel, Ind., and Ginger Harris of Belleville, Ill.; a family friend, Pamela Schott of Shiloh, Ill.; and god-children, Jennifer Schott and Derek Schott.
Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63110 or to the Salvation Army. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
According to Terry's wishes, cremation will be held.
Funeral: Graveside services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.