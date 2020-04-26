Terry Hentze Terry Leroy Hentze, 82, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2020. Terry was born on August 1st, 1938 in East Saint Louis, Illinois, to Albert Edgar and T. Ruth (nee Metcalf) Hentze, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his in-laws Clifford and Marjorie Sizemore. He is survived by his loving wife Janet (nee Sizemore) Hentze; his sons, Brandon Hentze, Ed. D of St. Louis, MO, Brett Hentze (wife Kerri) of Troy, IL; and sister, Gay Pape (Robert) of Manchester, MO Terry was a veteran of the United States Navy, and a retired member of teamsters local 50. Terry also sat on the High Mount School Board of Swansea, IL. He enjoyed model trains, gardening, and was an avid reader. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who loved him. Memorial donations in Terry's honor can be made to Belleville Memorial Hospital for front-line medical workers or St. Paul's Chruch of Belleville, IL and the family request not to receive any flowers or plants. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.