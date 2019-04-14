Terry A. Mattison Terry Mattison, age 74, of Fairview Heights, IL born on August 11, 1944 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Highland, IL. Terry was a Principal, Senior Specification Writer at HOK, St. Louis, MO for the past 57 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Terry was a terrific dad and grandpa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bev Mattison, nee Urbas; his 3 sons in infancy, Timothy, Thomas and Ted Mattison; his parents, Mert and Eva, nee Kline, Mattison; and his niece, Tanna Knicker. Terry is survived by his sons, Tj (Jami) Mattison of Highland, IL and Travis (Knyree Holmes) Mattison of Collinsville, IL; his grandchildren, Ethan, Keylon and Zoe; his nephew Jason; and his great-nephew Devin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.



