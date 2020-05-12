Terry Wayne Puckett Terry Wayne Puckett, 73, of New Baden, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Lebanon. He was born February 27, 1947 in Harrisburg, IL, the son of Wayne and Lelia, nee Agin, Puckett, and they preceded him in death. He married Doris Jean McCann on March 5, 1981 in Belleville and she survives in New Baden. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Tammy (Kevin) Monahan, John (Barb Pees) Gehlhausen, Terry (Mandy) Puckett, Marc (Kelly) Gehlhausen, and Ty Puckett; grandchildren, Daniel, Dustin, Matthew, & Michael Monahan, Zachary & Elizabeth Gehlhausen, and Braydon & Cameron Puckett; great-grandchildren, Mason, Adrian, Damon, Milena, Arya, Ethan, Brianna, & Delana and his siblings, Jerry (Brenda) Puckett, Gary (Thersa) Puckett, Pamela (Charles) Hadley, Sandy (Dwaine) French, and Lynda (Kenneth) Greer. Before his retirement, Mr. Puckett was a supply technician at Scott Air Force Base. He enjoyed mowing the lawn, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic all services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Moline County Sheriff's Department and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2020.