Thelma Charlene Rushing Thelma Rushing, 89, of Granite City, IL, passed away at Saturday March 9, 2019 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City. She was born Aug. 20, 1929 in Stewart County, TN to the late John & Ellen (Taylor) Dowdy. On June 12, 1948 she and Lacy Rushing were married in Elkton, KY. He preceded her in death Jan. 9, 2004. Thelma worked in the cafeteria for Granite City School District Unit 9. She also volunteered at Gateway Regional Medical Center and was a member of Calvary Life Church. She loved to sing and was a member of the Masters Voice Choir. Survivors include 3 daughters: Brenda (Gerald) Stearns and Pamela (Robert) Mink of Granite City and Patricia (Kerry) Ervay of Pontoon Beach, IL; a son: Steve Rushing of Granite city; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends at Gateway Regional Medical Center. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law: Mary Rushing; a sister: Louis Outland; and 5 brothers: Edward, Lathan, James, Ellis and Billy Dowdy. Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com. Visitation: will be from 4-7p.m. Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral: services will be at 11:00a.m.Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Calvary Life Church with Rev. Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Rd. Arrangements handled by WOJSTROM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary