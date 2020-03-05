|
Thelma Daniel Thelma Hale Daniel, 107 years old, was born on March 7, 1912, to Elijah and Cordellia Julius Hale in Woodland, Missouri. Thelma was the last survivor of 12 children, six brothers and five sisters. Her parents and all siblings preceded her in death. She is survive by three generations of nieces and nephews. She relocated to East St. Louis, IL in her early twenties, where she later met and married Mr. Roosevelt Daniel. There were no children to this union. Thelma was a devoted, long-time, service member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She was actively involved in many activities serving in the choir, regularly attending Sunday School and a member of the culinary ministry. Thelma leaves to memory a special nephew who she adored, Lester (Cheryl) Black of Urbana, IL; a special niece who bears her name, Pastor Thelma Black Barnes of East Point, GA; niece Jerry Johnson of Palmyra, MO and a host of many relatives and friends. Service: Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 11:00 AM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church,1648 Tudor Ave, East St Louis, IL; Visitation at Friendship 10 AM to 10:45 AM
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020