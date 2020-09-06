1/1
Thelma Fahrenholtz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Fahrenholtz Thelma Fahrenholtz, 86, of Highland, Illinois, formerly of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:41 pm September 1, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare in Alton, Illinois. She was born August 6, 1934 in Dallas County, Missouri to the late Joseph W. and Thelma Lorene (Graves) Walker. Thelma married Donald G. Fahrenholtz on May 21, 1955 in Granite City, Illinois. They were blessed with 30 years of marriage until he preceded her in death on July 2, 1985. Thelma is survived by her son, William "Bill" G. Fahrenholtz of Rolla, Missouri; daughters-in-law, Jill Fahrenholtz of Rolla, Missouri and Jenniffer Fahrenholtz of Highland, Illinois; brother, J. Donald Walker and wife, Patricia of Troy, Illinois; grandchildren, Haydan Fahrenholtz, Reid Fahrenholtz, Karl Fahrenholtz, and Eric Fahrenholtz; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her son, Joseph R. Fahrenholtz; infant daughter, Carol Fahrenholtz; and siblings, John W. Walker, Mildred L. Townzen, Edith E. Townsend, and Charles K. Walker. Service: A memorial service will be held at later date. Memorials may be made in Thelma's honor to the American Cancer Society. Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information. Hughey Funeral Home 618-242-3348

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HUGHEY FUNERAL HOME
1314 MAIN STREET
Mount Vernon, IL 62864
(618) 242-3348
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved