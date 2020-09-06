Thelma Fahrenholtz Thelma Fahrenholtz, 86, of Highland, Illinois, formerly of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:41 pm September 1, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare in Alton, Illinois. She was born August 6, 1934 in Dallas County, Missouri to the late Joseph W. and Thelma Lorene (Graves) Walker. Thelma married Donald G. Fahrenholtz on May 21, 1955 in Granite City, Illinois. They were blessed with 30 years of marriage until he preceded her in death on July 2, 1985. Thelma is survived by her son, William "Bill" G. Fahrenholtz of Rolla, Missouri; daughters-in-law, Jill Fahrenholtz of Rolla, Missouri and Jenniffer Fahrenholtz of Highland, Illinois; brother, J. Donald Walker and wife, Patricia of Troy, Illinois; grandchildren, Haydan Fahrenholtz, Reid Fahrenholtz, Karl Fahrenholtz, and Eric Fahrenholtz; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her son, Joseph R. Fahrenholtz; infant daughter, Carol Fahrenholtz; and siblings, John W. Walker, Mildred L. Townzen, Edith E. Townsend, and Charles K. Walker. Service: A memorial service will be held at later date. Memorials may be made in Thelma's honor to the American Cancer Society
