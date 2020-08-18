1/
Thelma LeBegue
LEBEGUE - Thelma A. LeBegue, age 97 of Alhambra, IL, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Alhambra, IL. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Alhambra, IL. Interment will be at Harris Cemetery in Alhambra, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
