Thelma LeBegue

LEBEGUE - Thelma A. LeBegue, age 97 of Alhambra, IL, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Alhambra, IL. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Alhambra, IL. Interment will be at Harris Cemetery in Alhambra, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.



