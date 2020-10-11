1/1
Thelma Paderes Tedesco
1944 - 2020
Thelma Paderes Tedesco
November 14, 1944 - October 7, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Thelma Paderes Tedesco, 75, of Bellville, IL, born November 14, 1944, in Numancia Philippines, died peacefully at home October 7, 2020.
Thelma was a dedicated Homemaker and raised seven children. Thelma was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in O'Fallon, IL.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Rosendo and Florentina Paderes.
Surviving are her husband, Raymond Tedesco of Belleville, IL; four sons, Raymond Francis (Chantel) Tedesco Jr. of Waverly, MO; Garylee (Marut) Jimenez of Cavity, Philippines; Al (Lhuz) Villanueva of Cavity, Philippines; and Arnel (Lhuz) Villanueva of LaGuna, Philippines; three daughters, Maria Theresa Galligan of O'Fallon, IL; Diana Dawn Dupuis of Shiloh, IL; Villa Villanueva (Sixto) Pedrabuena of Cavity, Philippines; 23 grandchildren, Breanna, Malaya, Taylor (Ashlee), Danielle, Ryan, Alexus, Awstun, Mikinzie, Julia, Raymond, Charles, Katelyn, Michelle, Dean, Nikki, Emem, Cheche, Anan, King, Shane, Algen, Jun Jun and Arvie; 10 great-great-grandchild, Brylee, Raelynn, Kendle, Jason, Neklouse, Palo, Tessa, Gabriel Jr., Aendrick and Endrianne; one brother, Benito (Lynn) Paderes of Tangalan, Philippines; and four sisters, Nerlie Maravilla of Numancia, Philippines; Shirley Ureta of Gilroy, CA; Precila (Glem) Alandato of Numancia, Philippines; and Sanita Paderes (Danillo) Jayag of Tampa, FL; 14 nieces and nephews, Janette, Benedict, Loralie (Jan Pierre), Thea, Faya, Unna, Michelle, Jeniffer, Ellaine, Shirdan, Christian, Kerby, Dennis (Gelia), and Karen (Joe); thirteen great-nieces and nephews, Lg, Monsor, Sara, Jan, Kenneth, Joshua, J.B., Eena, Cheska, Ethan, Mateo, ChiChi, Malachi and Kaylin.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. https://donate3.cancer.org/
Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 50 persons at any one time during the visitation or memorial service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 205 Rasp St Shiloh, IL 62269.
Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.


Published in & from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
OCT
15
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
October 11, 2020
“Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.” – Deacon George Mills- Corpus Christi Church, Shiloh Il.
George Mills
Friend
