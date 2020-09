WILSON - Thelma J. Wilson, 79, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Alton Memorial Hospital. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, the family has decided that the Visitation and Services will be private. Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements by handled Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



