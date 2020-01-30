Home

Theodore Behrman Obituary
BEHRMAN - Theodore H. "Whitey" Behrman, 90, of Fairview Heights, IL passed away January 27, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-5pm at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL and again on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9-10am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10am at the church. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
