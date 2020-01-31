|
Theodore Behrman Theodore H. "Whitey" Behrman, age 90, born on March 22, 1929 in St. Libory, IL, died on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Willow Creek Rehab and Nursing. He attended school in Fayetteville, IL, and was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After he was called to serve in the Army, Ted married Agnes (Aggie) nee Bury. They were married for 64 years. Whitey loved spending time with family, camping at Washington County Lake, and traveling in his motor home around the country. He and his wife, Aggie, were members of Holy Trinity Church in Fairview Heights and members of the Polish American War Vets in Caseyville, IL. Whitey also belonged to the St. Libory American Legion and owned many businesses during his lifetime. Whitey owned car repair and auto body shops and car sales in Belleville and later in East St. Louis, IL. Hamboli's Tavern at the foot of the Eads Bridge in East St. Louis may have been his favorite business. Whitey, along with many people enjoyed the beer and Aggie's delicious lunches. Owner and customers ate hamburgers and listened to country music, both before and after Cardinal Baseball games and had BBQ during the 4th of July celebrations. It was the best place in town to watch the Fair St. Louis air shows and fireworks. He loved talking to everyone and "never knew a stranger". Whitey will be missed by his family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes, his son, Dennis Behrman, granddaughter, Kara Behrman, parents, Ted and Elizabeth (Stein) Behrman, brothers Virgil Behrman, Eugene Behrman and Elmer Behrman, sister, Elizabeth Gremaud. Whitey is survived by his children, Theodore (Marion) Behrman, Kenneth (Kim) Behrman, Agnes (Frank Coleman) LeRuez and Donald (Kim) Behrman; daughter-in-law, Helen (Ron) Musenbrock; seven grandchildren, Kelly (Bill Culley) Carson, Julie (Tim) Lange, Laura (Jeff) Hemmer, Sara (Jonathan) Buetow, Jon (Heather) LeRuez, Ashley (Sam) Lay, and Alexandra Behrman; and 14 great-grandchildren. Whitey is also survived by two sisters, Edna Richardson of New Braunfels, TX, and Rita Huskey of St. Louis, MO. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020