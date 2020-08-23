Theola Skowron Theola M. Skowron, nee Trebbe of Fairview Heights, IL, born in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at The Arbors at Parkway Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Theola worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for 17 years as an Admitting Clerk. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, a member of P.A.W.V. Auxiliary, and a life member of P.A.L.S. She was preceded in death by 1st husband, Charles Green; her 2nd husband, Joseph Skowron; and her parents, Theodore and Mae Trebbe, nee Mutz. She is survived by her family and friends. A special thank you to The Arbors at Parkway Gardens and Hospice of Southern Illinois for their loving care. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. Nick Junker officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.