SKOWRON - Theola M. Skowron, nee Trebbe of Fairview Heights, IL, born in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at The Arbors at Parkway Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Inurnment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary.



