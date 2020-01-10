|
Sr. Theresa Braun Sr. Theresa Braun,age 93, ASC, of Adorers of the Blood of Christ, Ruma Center, Ruma, Illinois, died peacefully at 9:00 am, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Ruma Center. She was one of four children born to the late William and Florence (nee Wolshock) Braun in Chester, Illinois on December 13, 1926. She had been professed for 76 years. She received her bachelor's degree in Speech Therapy, minor in Education from Saint Louis University in 1960. She earned a master's in Elementary Education from the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas in 1965. She was also certified in Clinical Pastoral Education. Sr. Theresa Marie's primary ministry was education. She taught in Illinois and Missouri, reaching almost every grade of students. For at least 15 years, she served as principal and teacher. At the Catholic Children's Home in Alton, she also became the House Mother of some of the younger members of the institution. In Illinois, she taught at Olney, St. Clare in O'Fallon, St. Mary in Taylorville, Immaculate Conception in Centreville, Albers, St. Boniface in Evansville and St. Mary in Chester. She taught at several places in Missouri, including St. Joseph in Neier, St. Augustine in Kelso, Guardian Angel in Oran and St. Agnes in Springfield. Sr. Theresa Marie served as Director of ASC Associates, Spiritual Leader at the Ruma Center, Director of Mission Integration Unity at St. Clement (now Red Bud Regional) Hospital in Red Bud. She was also a member of the team for the Institute of Internal Religious Renewal. Her interest in social justice and the plight of the poor was demonstrated in 1988 when she paticipated in an "alternative dinner" in the cafeteria of St. Agnes, where she was principal. This meal, costing $3, consisted of rice and beans. Its purpose was to contrast with a meal at the Convention Center in Springfield, Missouri, where diners paid $100 to support Oliver North who was speaking that day. Their dinner consisted of prime rib, baked potato, vegetables, salad, rolls and dessert. Sr. Theresa Marie's final ministry was serving as Food Pantry Manager for Quincy, Illinois Catholic Charities. She enjoyed meeting the people who came for assistance and her fellow workers as well. She was gentle, kind and generous. She enjoyed playing cards, quilting, praying, having fun with her sisters, cooking and baking. She is survived by 2 sisters Charlene Kogler and Bernadette, (Charles) Dignan; and 3 nephews Will (Jenny) Kogler, George (Valentina) Dignan and Charles Dignan, Jr. She was preceded in death by both Parents; 1 brother Robert "Buddy" Braun, OMI and 1 sister Rita Braun. Donations in memory of Sr. Theresa Marie Braun may be sent to the ASC Retirement Fun, 4233 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63109 or online at www.adorers.org "Support our Ministries" Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud, Illinois is assisting the convent with arrangement. To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net Service: Visitation will be held on Saturday from 8-10 am at Ruma Center Chapel, Ruma, Illinois. with Wake Service starting at 10:00 am. Burial at Convent Cemetery in Ruma, Illinois. Funeral: Mass will follow visitation at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 Ruma Center Chapel, Ruma, Illinois. Interment is in the convent cemet Pechacek Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020