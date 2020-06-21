Theresa C. Jansen
04/24/1930 - 06/18/2020
JANSEN - Theresa C. Jansen, age 90, of Breese, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born April 24, 1930, in Bartelso, IL. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. (please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and family politely asks to refrain from hugs and handshakes). A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Breese American Legion Post 252, or All Saints Academy in Breese and will be received through Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.
