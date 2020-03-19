Home

Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
other of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
200 N. Lange
Maryville, IL
Theresa Collins Obituary
Theresa Collins Theresa Mae Collins, age 81 of Maryville, IL, born June 27, 1938 in Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Liberty Village Care Center in Maryville, IL. Theresa was a retired office worker from Granite City Steel. She was a past Vice President and President of the Granite City Steel Women's Club. She also worked at the former McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, MO. She was an active member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, IL, having served as former Vice President and President of the St. Anne's Alter Society, chairman of the annual cookie sale and Christmas gifts, member of the funeral luncheon committee, and helped decorate the church for holidays. She and her husband, Jere, loved to travel, especially going on cruises. After the passing of her husband, she loved to travel with friends, making it to Ireland and Costa Rica, and took her granddaughter to Italy this past year. Theresa loved to shop, and work outside in her yard. She cherished her family and her friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jere Elmo Collins; parents, Arthur Edward and Mary Ann nee Madarasz Harmann; a brother-in-law, Leland Ray "Doc" Fulkerson; and a nephew, Leland "Ray" Fulkerson. She is survived by two sons: Greg (Karen) Collins of Maryville, IL and Erin (Kristin) Collins of La Junta, CO; 10 grandchildren: Jeffrey Rush, Drew Collins, Lindsey Collins, Kailey Collins, Gracey Collins, Amzi Collins, Zoey Collins, Charity Collins, Ezra Collins and Zadock Collins; two great-grandchildren: Zachary and Asher; a sister, LaVerne Fulkerson of Norris City, IL; two nephews: Arthur Fulkerson and Joey Fulkerson both of Norris City, IL; a niece, Paige Lee of North Carolina. Memorials may be made to St. Anne Altar Society and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be 4 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL and 9 9:45 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral: mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, IL with Father Joseph Havrilka celebrant. It is requested by the Bishop that the funeral mass only be attended by family. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020
