Theresa Johnson Theresa L. Johnson, 55, of Edwardsville, IL, born Thursday, October 10, 1963, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, September 20, 2019 at her residence in Edwardsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her father, Dale T. Johnson; and grandson, Zachariah. Surviving are her mother, Theresa M. Johnson of Maryville, IL; children, Steven M. Shirley of Collinsville, IL, Jillian (Howard) Barton of Collinsville, IL; brother, Tommy Johnson of Collinsville, IL; sister, Julie A. Johnson of O Fallon, IL; 9 grandchildren; life partner, James Bush; many nieces, nephews and dog, Bella. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kurrus Funeral Home for funeral expenses. Service: Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 - 5:00 pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019