Theresa Z. Locandro Theresa Z. Locandro, nee Zavaglia, 97, of Collinsville, IL, born on July 13, 1921 in Collinsville, IL, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at University Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Edwardsville, IL. Theresa was a member of Grace Church, Fairview Heights, IL; former Church Secretary and a former member of the Garment Workers Union. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Locandro, whom she married on October 2, 1954 and died December 22, 2006; her parents, Giacoma and Vincenza, nee Furfaro, Zavaglia and a brother, Angelo Zavaglia. Surviving are her sons and daughter, Patricia Jamerson of St. Peters, MO, John (Sharon) Locandro of Fenton, MO and James (Laura) Locandro of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Kyle Jamerson, Kristin (Justin) Nanney, Courtney (Andrew) Slagle, Renee Locandro and Joshua Locandro; great grandchildren, Kaylee Jamerson, Logan Jamerson, Ryaan Gillis and Ellie Slagle. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 25, 2019