Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
Theresa Locandro Obituary
Theresa Z. Locandro Theresa Z. Locandro, nee Zavaglia, 97, of Collinsville, IL, born on July 13, 1921 in Collinsville, IL, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at University Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Edwardsville, IL. Theresa was a member of Grace Church, Fairview Heights, IL; former Church Secretary and a former member of the Garment Workers Union. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Locandro, whom she married on October 2, 1954 and died December 22, 2006; her parents, Giacoma and Vincenza, nee Furfaro, Zavaglia and a brother, Angelo Zavaglia. Surviving are her sons and daughter, Patricia Jamerson of St. Peters, MO, John (Sharon) Locandro of Fenton, MO and James (Laura) Locandro of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Kyle Jamerson, Kristin (Justin) Nanney, Courtney (Andrew) Slagle, Renee Locandro and Joshua Locandro; great grandchildren, Kaylee Jamerson, Logan Jamerson, Ryaan Gillis and Ellie Slagle. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 25, 2019
