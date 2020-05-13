Theresa Yung Theresa H. Yung, nee Meyer, 87, born December 16, 1932, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Paul's Nursing Home in Belleville, IL. Theresa was a hard worker and had many jobs, notably the Missouri Pacific Railroad, real estate agent, and tax preparer before her retirement. She was a member of St. Peter Cathedral Catholic Church, the Perpetual Help Sodality, Women of the Moose, and council member and den mother with the Cub Scouts. She was president of the Khoury League, and a past board member of the Belleville Philharmonic Society. She loved to dance, mostly ballroom, country and tap. Most importantly she loved people and was a true friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred H. and Hermina P., nee Tecklenburg, Meyer; and a granddaughter, Amanda Maxwell, who died on June 24, 2002, at the age of 13. Surviving is her beloved husband of nearly 55 years, Robert E. Yung, whom she married on June 26, 1965; a son, Gregory (Julie) Maxwell of Parker, CO; two grandchildren, Michael Maxwell and Jacob Maxwell; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold P. (Susan) Yung of Swansea, IL; nieces and nephews; and her cousin and close friend, Anne May. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com Funeral: Private family services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Friends may contact the funeral home for more information. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 13, 2020.