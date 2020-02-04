Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Thiry Cameron
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Childhood Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Thiry Cameron
Thiry Cameron

Thiry Cameron Obituary
Thiry Cameron Thiry E. Cameron, nee Haas, 83 of Mascoutah, IL born May 26, 1936 in Freeburg, IL died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center, Lebanon, IL. She was a retired bank teller and in-home day care provider. Thiry was a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church, Mascoutah, IL and HCCCW. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul J. and Olivia E, nee Neuner, Haas, her husband, Billy G. Cameron whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on July 31, 1954 and who died July 6, 2004, a son, Steven Cameron and two brothers, Paul and Fred Haas. Surviving are her two daughters, Debbie (Roger) Sunderman of Mascoutah, IL, Donna Cameron of Mascouitah, IL; six grandchildren, Kyle (Katherine) Cameron, Kyle (Rachael) Huffman, Kelsi Huffman, Konnor Huffman, Susan and Sarah Sunderman; three great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joan Haas; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Capital Campaign or in the form of Masses. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
