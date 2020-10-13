Thomas & Magdalena Davenport

October 7, 2020

Millstadt, Illinois - Magdalena Davenport, 81 years, of Millstadt, IL (formerly East Carondelet IL), passed away on October 2, 2020. She was born February 20, 1939 in Germany. She was married to Thomas F. Davenport, who survived her only five days. They were married November 24, 1960.

Thomas Frederick Davenport, 86 years, of Millstadt, IL (formerly East Carondelet IL), passed away on October 7, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1933 in a log cabin in Donaldson, Arkansas.

Tom and Magdalena shared a deep faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ, that was evident in their lives and sustained them through hard times and good times. Their love for each other an example to all who knew them.

Tom's third love in life, behind Christ and Magdalena, was playing his guitar and singing. Participating in many jam sessions and music groups throughout his life. Tom retired in 1998 from a manufacturing maintenance job.

Magdalena was well known for her culinary skills and she loved cooking for her family and friends. Magdalena retired from a 28 year floral design career at Dupo Florist.

Surviving are their children, Sharon (Cliff) McNames of Millstadt, IL and Fred Davenport of East Carondelet, IL. Grandchildren: Bernita (Lionel Spinks) Davenport; Frederick (Christina) Davenport; Phillip (Ruthie) Davenport; Daniel (Amanda) Davenport; Margaret (Brandon) Peterson, Abbie (Jeff) Brooks and Ashley (Micah) Carr. Great-grandchildren Connor, Hayleigh, Austyn, Madden, Samuel C, Dylan and Sam D.

Magdalena is survived by her brother, Peter Sax, of Germany.

They are survived also by nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and many dear friends.

They were preceded in death by their daughter-in-law, Marilyn Davenport.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bessie (Margaret Ann Schales) Davenport; four sisters, Dorothy May Davenport (in infancy); Margretta Davenport (in infancy); Myrna Ray (Don) Asberry; and Alma Jean (Ken) Jones.

Magdalena was preceded in death by her parents, August and Magdalena (Fleischmann) Sax, and her sister, Hildegard (Gerhard) Hartmann.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020, 4 pm - 8 pm, at the First Baptist Church of Dupo. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 9:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Dupo. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the: Sandra M. Bereitschaft Meals on Wheels Foundation, 102 South Jefferson, Millstadt, IL 62260.





