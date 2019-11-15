|
Thomas Burns Thomas L. Burns, 86, of Belleville, IL, born December 21, 1932, in Belleville, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Tom was a United States Navy veteran and served his country from 1952 -1956. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal during his service. After returning in June 1957, he joined the Belleville Police Department serving for 31 years. He retired as a Lieutenant. He then joined the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department serving in many capacities including chief bailiff and retired after 27 years. Tom enjoyed being with family and friends. He loved hunting, fishing, word find games, and western movies. He lived a fulfilling life and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Anna, nee Teigler, Burns; three brothers, John, William, and Robert; and two sisters, Christine and Kathryn. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Betty Ann, nee Halter, Burns, whom he married on February 21, 1955; four children, Jackie (Brent) Adams, Michael Burns, Ann L. (Eric) Guetterman, and Jean (Scott Wilson) Burns; five grandchildren, Natasha (Ricky) Powers, Jake (Katie Ubik) Guetterman, Haley (Patrick) Doyle, Gabrielle (Jacob) Fischer and Austin Guetterman; He was lucky to be a great-grandparent to Colton Burns, Cooper Doyle, Audriana Powers, and Jocelyn Powers; He also had many nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Jonathan Tinge officiating. Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019