THOMAS CALVERT- Thomas Calvert, age 69, of Lenzburg, IL, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Interment will be held in Marissa City Cemetery, Marissa, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019
