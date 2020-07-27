Thomas Carley T homas Glenn Carley, of Swansea, IL, born in Hoxie, AR, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his residence from an extended illness surrounded by his family. Thomas worked as an engineer for the Alton & Southern Railroad and proudly served his country as a decorated Marine during WW II. He was a popular thoroughbred horse trainer known throughout the Midwest. Among the stakes winning horses, he trained were Missouri Brave, Red Cloud, Bullfrog, Bold Conquest, and Missouri Earl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Carley and Elza, nee Batterton, Fierce, father and mother-in-law, Steve and Mildred Schranz. Surviving are his wife, Marilyn, nee Schranz, Carley of Swansea, IL, 2 sons, Thomas (Sherry) Carley, II, Tim Carley, and other relatives. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury, Belleville, IL. Visitation: Private visitation will be held at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville with Monsignor Bill McGhee officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.