1/1
Thomas Carley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Carley T homas Glenn Carley, of Swansea, IL, born in Hoxie, AR, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his residence from an extended illness surrounded by his family. Thomas worked as an engineer for the Alton & Southern Railroad and proudly served his country as a decorated Marine during WW II. He was a popular thoroughbred horse trainer known throughout the Midwest. Among the stakes winning horses, he trained were Missouri Brave, Red Cloud, Bullfrog, Bold Conquest, and Missouri Earl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Carley and Elza, nee Batterton, Fierce, father and mother-in-law, Steve and Mildred Schranz. Surviving are his wife, Marilyn, nee Schranz, Carley of Swansea, IL, 2 sons, Thomas (Sherry) Carley, II, Tim Carley, and other relatives. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to St. Augustine of Canterbury, Belleville, IL. Visitation: Private visitation will be held at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine of Canterbury in Belleville with Monsignor Bill McGhee officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved