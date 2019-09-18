Home

Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
View Map
Thomas Conway Obituary
Thomas Conway Thomas R. (Randy) Conway 67 of Red Bud, IL., born on October 23, 1951 in St. Louis, MO., passed away on September 15, 2019 at Mercy South Hospital. St. Louis, MO. Randy was a U.S. Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife Vicki L. Conway nee Miller, his parents Thomas & Dixie Deering, Conway. Surviving are his siblings, Sheila (Jack) Thoma of Wentzville, MO., Tanya Glover of North Carolina, Kevin (Merry) Conway of Waterloo, IL., Keith (Robyn) Conway of Red Bud, IL. Thomas has many nieces & nephews and a host of many friends. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Kidney Foundation, St. Louis, MO. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Service: A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Randy requested private cremation.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
