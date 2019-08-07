Home

Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Troy, IL
Thomas Cowie Obituary
Thomas Cowie Thomas P. Cowie, age 77 of Troy, IL, born November 8, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Sunday August 4, 2019 at Liberty Village Care Center in Maryville, IL. Thomas was a retired building equipment mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, and enjoyed shooting in Highland, IL. He was a true pet lover and will be missed by his canine companions, Skippy, Sandy and his cat, Pricella. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine (nee Sturholdt) Cowie; and a sister, Eileen Eppler. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Sue (nee Verharst) Cowie, whom he married July 9, 1971; a son, Steve (Kaitlin) Cowie of Belgrade, MT; a niece, Ann (Chris) Power of Plano, TX; and a nephew, John (Jessica) Eppler of St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church at will be received at the funeral home. Visitation: Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home at Maryville, IL. Service: Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL with Father Kevin Laughery celebrant. Burial will be in St. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019
