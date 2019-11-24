|
Thomas Dailey Thomas D. Dailey, 83, of Belleville, IL passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Marion (nee Smolek) Dailey and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda (nee Hill) Dailey; children, Thomas Dailey (Susan Johnson) of St. Louis, MO, Kelly Dailey Hall (Alan Kamhi) of Greensboro, NC, and Michael (Melanie) Dailey of Rutherfordton, NC; grandchildren, Sean (Katie) Dailey, Benjamin Dailey, Hannah (Van) Dunklin, Lauren Hall, Connor Dailey, Matthew Dailey, and Caitlin Dailey; great grandchildren, Finnegan and Rowan Dailey; dear sister and brother-in-law (Marilyn and Steve Harvey; Tom and Karin Hill), niece (Mary Ann Hill), nephew (Steve Harvey Jr.) and friends (too many to name). Tom was a member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church, Osage Beach Elks Club, and past member of the IL Bass Anglers Association. He was a true family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Tom spent the majority of his career as a guidance counselor at Belleville West High School where his honest, direct, and compassionate approach had a lasting impact on the lives of many young people. When he wasn't working, Tom loved fishing, boating at the Lake of the Ozarks, and the St. Louis Cardinals. Tom never met someone he couldn't befriend and had the genuine ability to make connections with people everywhere he went. His humor, generosity, kindness, and wisdom will be forever remembered. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Shiloh United Methodist Church Building Fund at www.shiloh.umc.org/give or to the Belleville Christian Center, 104 S. 17th St, Belleville, IL 62226. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Friends may visit on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 Main St., Shiloh, IL from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019