DUAME- Thomas J. Duame III, age 68, of Edwardsville, Illinois and formerly of Ashland, Virginia passed away peacefully in his home with his wife Kathie by his side. Thomas deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times, a private funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon. A private burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Arr. by Irwin Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 13, 2020.