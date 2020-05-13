Or Copy this URL to Share

DUAME- Thomas J. Duame III, age 68, of Edwardsville, Illinois and formerly of Ashland, Virginia passed away peacefully in his home with his wife Kathie by his side. Thomas deserves a beautiful tribute. However during these uncertain times, a private funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon. A private burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Arr. by Irwin Chapel.



