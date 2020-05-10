Or Copy this URL to Share

EMBRY- Thomas A. Embry, age 57, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A carcade visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private family funeral service will be held following the carcade visitation with Pastor Brad Donoho officiating. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



