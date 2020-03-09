Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Fea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Fea Jr.

Send Flowers
Thomas Fea Jr. Obituary
FEA JR. - Pastor Thomas Nixon Fea Jr., age 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral chapel. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road, Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -