Thomas Ehrstein Thomas Frederick Ehrstein, 92, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Thomas was born May 12th, 1927 in Belleville, IL to Frederick and Emma (Lebkuecher) Ehrstein. He was happily married to Dorothy M. Ehrstein for thirty-seven years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Emma Ehrstein his wife, Dorothy M. Ehrstein, his sister Jean Modro, his brother-in-law, Harold Modro, and his nephew Dan Modro and Jess Jinks. Surviving is his brother Fred (Rosemary) Ehrstein; his nephews, Stephen (Deb) Ehrstein, Hal Modro, Tim (Amy) Modro, Fred (Öznur) Modro; his nieces Mary (Ed) Knobeloch, Susan (Mike) Jakovac, Michele (Del) Peters, Carol (Tim) Thrall, Monica Jinks; stepsons, Ed (Diane) Kee and Michael (Kathy) Kee; step-grandchildren, including Chad (Hilary)Kee and Cass (Mark) Duty; and numerous great-nieces, great- nephews and step-great grandchildren. Thomas spent his years managing offices and accounting for businesses in the Belleville area. He was a kind and smart gentleman, capable of repairing anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid outdoorsman, as well. He passed on his passion for hunting and fishing to his nephews. His favorite hunting bird dog was Ozzie. Thomas was an excellent carpenter; his expertise also included crafting a five foot telescope. For enjoyment, Thomas collected stamps and was always willing and able to help anyone in need. He was a good photographer which was especially evident with the beautiful photos he took while he traveled to foreign countries including Mexico. His wish would be for everyone to step outside and enjoy the beautiful outdoors, as he did for many years of his life. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him. Memorials may be made to Sycamore Village for activities / crafts. Service: Private graveside services will be held on a later date at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019