Thomas Gene George

October 4, 2020

St. Louis, Missouri - Thomas Gene George, son, brother, nephew, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, friend, badass drummer, 68, of St. Louis MO passed away in his sleep on October 4, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Alice Schultz of Waterloo IL, his wife of 19 years, Andrea George, daughters Shannon (Sean) Barnes of Columbia, IL & Kelly George of Bothell, WA, their mother and his former wife, Sherry Mayville George, son Travis George of St. Louis, MO, his former wife and mother of Travis, Kathy Tite, grandsons Brendan (Samantha) Ramirez of Columbia, IL & Luke Morris of Bothell, WA, one granddaughter, Lily Morris of Bothell, WA, a brother Jerry (Dorothy) George of Waterloo, IL, a sister, Ruthie Maute of Virginia Beach, VA, beloved Aunts, cousins & nephews, so many amazing friends, and his faithful feline companions, Ozzie, Oscar, & Felix. He is preceded in death by his great grandson, Colton O'Reilly Rameriz, a great-niece, Bailey George, his brother-in-law, John Maute, his stepfather, Matthew Schultz, and his father, Clarence George. Tom graduated from Cahokia High School in 1970 and spent his early adult years raising a ruckus across the Midwest as a drummer and singer in several successful bands, including Boulder, The Velvet Hammer, The Grape Society, Magna Crunch, and Griffin. Everyone who knew him well knows this is where his true passion in life dwelled, in the music. Later Tom followed his family tradition and joined on at Anheuser-Busch, eventually retiring from the brewery as a Brewer in 2001. Tom's favorite things to do in life were play & listen to music, make people laugh, cook & enjoy good food, share an ice cold Budweiser with friends, and watch the St. Louis Cardinals win.

A celebration of life will be held at The Great Grizzly Bear in Soulard on Friday, October 9, from 3-6p.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store