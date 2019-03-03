Home

Thomas Hall

Thomas Hall Obituary
Thomas Riley Hall Thomas Hall, 91, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27. Tom was born Jan. 26, 1928, to Chester M. and Ruth M. (Carpenter) in Okmulgee, OK and married Hazel B. (Patterson) in Kaiser, Ark., Dec. 16, 1950. He is survived by his wife Hazel, daughters and sons-in-law, Annette and Rick Williams of Waterloo and Sandy and David Patrico of Belleville; grandchildren Julie Bason, Rex Nowell, Ryan Williams, Lauren Schutt, Erik Patrico and Kylie Patrico. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Chester M. Hall Jr., James R. Hall, Betty L. Hall, Louis C. Hall, Linda M. Hall, by his daughter, Deborah F. (Hurst-Schutt) and grandson, David J. Hurst. Tom enjoyed bowling and golf but, his passion was fishing and spending time with his grandchildren at Lake Kincaid. If you miss him, remember he's just gone fishin'! Tom will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery after a private family service with full military honors at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019
