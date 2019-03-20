Thomas D. Halstead Thomas Halstead, 85, of Pekin passed away at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections. Thomas Halstead, 85, of Pekin passed away at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections. Tom was born July 23, 1933 in Hookstown, PA to Vernard and Lottie (Allison) Halstead. He married Jackolyn Haynes on November 15, 1956 in Newell, WV. Preceding in death are his parents, one great grandson, Thomas, six sisters, Grace, Alice, Isabel, Marylou, Eunice and Shirley, five brothers, John, Joseph,Charles, Clarence andVenard. Surviving are: his wife, Jackolyn of Pekin; four sons, Keith (Rebecca) Halstead of Swansea, IL, Martin (Melanie Monge) Halstead of Bend, OR, Doug (Dianna) Halstead of Pekin, Curt (Lisa) Halstead of Green Valley, IL; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Jackolyn, Nathan, Adam, Katlin, Martin, Allie, Courtney and Shelby; four great grandchildren, Mia, Jackson, Mae and Smith; one sister, Thelma Grey of Columbiana, OH. Tom was a Korean War veteran of the Unites States Air Force. He was a truck driver for Davin Excavating for 35 years retiring in 1993. He was a member of Teamster Local #627, Masonic Lodge #476 AF & AM in Manito and Pekin Moose Lodge #916. He loved wood carving especially duck decoys. Memorial contributions may bemade to Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 To express condolences online go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com. Service: Cremation will be accorded with a celebration of life at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary