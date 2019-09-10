Home

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
301 N. Church Street
Belleville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church,
Burial
Following Services
Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Shiloh, IL
View Map
1933 - 2019
Thomas Herbert Obituary
Thomas L. Herbert Thomas Lee Herbert, age 86, of O'Fallon, born July 10, 1933 in Belleville, Ill., to Russell J.Herbert, Sr., and Mary R., nee Louth, Herbert, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at St. Paul's Home, Belleville, Ill., with his family at his side. Tom grew up in Belleville, a part of St. Luke's Parish neighborhood, where, as a kid, he servedas an altar boy. Tom was always an avid Cardinals fan who admired Stan the Man. Growing up, he played baseball and had a pretzel route. He attended Cathedral High School and enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 and served in Korea. He had worked as a commissary stocker at Scott AFB, where he was the recipient of many awards and recognitions for his years of dedicated service. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and their wives Russell (Alice) Herbert, Roger (Sue) Herbert, and daughter-in-law Glenda Herbert. Surviving are his wife Mary, nee Munie, Herbert, whom he married November 11, 1957; his five children James of Marthasville, Mo., Timothy (Sherry) of Herculaneum, Mo., Susan Becker of Belleville, Thomas E. of O'Fallon, and Kenneth (Gina) of Caseyville; six grandchildren Keith (Susanna), Kyle (Rachel), Emily, Jacob, Tyler, and Jared. Memorial donations are suggested in the form of Masses or to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 9:00 11:00 am, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 301 N. Church Street, Belleville. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Thursday, at the church, with Msgr. David Darin presiding, assisted by Deacon George Munie. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, IL. Arrangements entrusted to WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019
