Thomas Mark Herzog Thomas Herzog, 35, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Decatur, Texas. Tom was born September 8, 1983 in Chester, Illinois. He was the son of Mark Thomas Herzog and Mary L. (Guebert-Herzog) Hamilton. Tom was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Red Bud, and actively participated in Youth Group while attending St. John's Lutheran School and Red Bud High School. Tom was in Cub Scouts when he earned the Lutheran Religious Award and Order of the Arrow. While in Scouts, he especially enjoyed pinewood derby races. During his high school years, Tom studied Industrial Arts, was FFA Vice President and Sentinel and a VICA member. After graduating in 2002, he was awarded the Henry Thielen Family Scholarship and attended Southwestern Illinois College. He enjoyed many years with his faithful golden retriever companion, Sandy. Tom debuted his skills as owner of Tom's Lawn Care. During high school he worked at Red Bud Industries in the general maintenance department. In 2004, Tom began working as a Die Cast Operator at Spartan Light Metals and in 2006, he became a machinist at Red Bud Industries. Tom followed his dream and launched full-time into the monster truck industry during 2014. Tom had an exceptional mechanical aptitude which lead him to design and build "Midnight Rider Monster Truck". He was a member of MTRA and an independent driver for many promoters in the monster truck industry, including Monster Jam. Most recently, Tom completed the first quarter with Monster Truck Wars and was beginning their Summer Heat Tour. Tom was loved and respected by his colleagues. He was honored to sign autographs and pose for photos with enthusiastic fans, young and old. Tom was a son any parent would be proud of and a wonderful, loving big brother and special friend. Survivors includes his parents Mark Herzog and Mary Hamilton; 2 siblings Donny Hamilton and Katelyn Hamilton; Special Friend, Ashley Freeman, Aunts & Uncles; Carol Herzog, Don (Sandy) Herzog, Pat (Debbie) Herzog, Ann (Bill Thomas) Herzog, Joan (Steve) Monrotus, Barb (John) Foster, Barb Buerck, Robert Guebert, Lois Guebert and Mark (Sharon) Guebert, Cousins; Jason, Jarrett, Brian & Craig Herzog, Alan & Sheryl Herzog, Chris & Jeff Herzog, Steve, Jimmy, Danny & Cindy Monrotus, Michelle Rockey & Robin Becker, Chris & Tim Foster, Eddie Guebert & Debbie Bracht, and Eric Guebert. Also, Many dear and close friends. Loved and respected by all his monster truck colleagues and families. Preceded in death by Grandparents Thomas H. & Mary Herzog, Edwin & Nina Guebert, Jr., 2 Uncles Daniel Guebert and Paul Herzog, 2 Cousins Kimberly Guebert and Beth Guebert. Memorials can be made to Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch, LCMS Youth Ministry or the LCMS Ministry to the Armed Forces. To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net. Visitation: will be Saturday 3 9pm and Sunday 9:30-11:30 am at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois. Also Sunday from 12:15 pm 1:00 pm at St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois. Funeral: 1:00 pm, Sunday, May 19, 2019 atSt. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois with Rev. Mark Nebel and Rev. Russell Koen officiating. Interment St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud, Illinois. Arrangements handled by PECHACEK FUNERAL HOME, Red Bud IL

