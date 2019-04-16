Thomas W. Hundley Thomas Hundley, 84, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:55 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. He was born September 29, 1934 in Granite City, a son of the late Walter G. and Lorelle T. (Phillips) Hundley. He married Peggy (Hill) Hundley on February 11, 1956 in Rives, Tennessee and she survives. He was the owner and operator of Hundley Auto Sales and Leasing and has a lifetime of helping others with automotive needs. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. For over fifty years, he has been a member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge #877 and #835 and the Ainad Shriners. He was also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters and Scottish Rite Bodies of Southern Illinois and served on the Ainad Temple Directors staff. He was a member of Central Christian Church in Granite City and a lifetime member of the NRA and the Town and Country Gun Club. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Russell Cochran of Granite City; three grandchildren, Thomas Cochran and fianc‚, Allyson Stafko of St. Louis, Missouri, Timothy Cochran of Escondido, California and Tyler Cochran of Genoa City, Wisconsin; a sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and John Livingstone of Newport News, Virginia; other extended family and friends. Memorials may be made to and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral: Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 with Reverend Charles West officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.



