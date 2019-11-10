Home

Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Thomas Reuter
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Thomas J. Reuter Obituary
Thomas Reute Thomas J. Reuter, 73, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 24, 1946 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, IL. Thomas was a maintenance man for Wiegmann, in Freeburg IL for 23 years, and also was the maintenance man for the Mariott in St. Louis, MO. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Freeburg Rod and Gun Club. Thomas enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, playing play station, and being with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Esther, nee Zipfel, Reuter, and a brother, Michael Reuter. Thomas is survived by his wife, Barbara Carr-Reuter whom he married in Belleville, IL on March 17, 2000; five children, Michelle (Ed) Marhanka, David Reuter (Terra Smith) Tina Marie Townley, Jerry (Margie) Townley, and Michael (Tammy) Townley; 12 grandchildren, Travis, Trent, Taylor, Maddie, Drew, Bryce, Jaxen, Janey, Casey, Brandi, Jerry, and Tyler; seven great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, also survived by aunts, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Memorials may be made to the Freeburg Rod and Gun Club. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL Funeral: Visitation will be from 9 to 10 AM Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -