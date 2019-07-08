|
Thomas "Tom" Joseph Arterburn Thomas Arterburn, 91, of Belleville, IL, born August 8, 1927, in East St. Louis, IL, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Mercy Rehab and Care Center, Swansea, IL. Tom retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad after working over 40 years. He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Tom was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran and a Korean War U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. and Lula, nee Padgett, Arterburn; and two brothers, Donald Thomas and Richard Arterburn. Surviving are his loving wife, Mary Rita, nee Nolan, Arterburn; his son, Thomas R. (Adriana) Arterburn; two grandchildren, Katie and Patrick Arterburn; a brother, Robert Arterburn; a sister-in-law, Pat Thomas; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Urban Program. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 8, 2019