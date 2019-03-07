|
|
|
THOMAS JOHNS- Thomas Johns, 89, of Millstadt, Ill. died Tues., March 5, 2019 at Columbia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Columbia, Ill. Friends may call from 4-8 P.M. on Sun., March 10, 2019 and from 9-9:45 A.M. on Mon., March 11, 2019 at the Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt, Ill. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. Mon. March 11, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt, Ill. Interment will follow in Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt, Ill.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More