Thomas Everett Johns Thomas Johns 89, of Millstadt, Ill. Born December 26, 1929, in Kansas City, MO, died peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Columbia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Columbia, Illinois surrounded by his loving family. Thomas attended school in Kansas City, MO. He worked as the chief Engineer at Office of Instructional Television at the University of MO. in Columbia, MO. Thomas worked for Peabody Coal Co. as the Division Electrician of Southern Ill. from August 1976 to his retirement in 1994. He attended St. James Catholic Church where he was a trustee of the church from 1984-2004. He was also a lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. James. Thomas was an amateur radio operator since he was a teen, and a member of the American Radio Relay League for 70 years. He was involved in the St. Clair County, Belleville, Ill Emergency Services and Disaster Agency. Preceding him in death were his parents Deloss C. and Rose, nee Schuetz, Johns, his brother Richard C. Johns, brother's-in law and sister's-in law Robert (Cecilia) Brueggmann, Albert (Dorathy) Brueggmann, Harold (Mildred) Dubbert, John (Emmalee) Thomas, Bernadette Dubbert, John (Wanda) Dubbert. Surviving are his wife Jovita Johns nee Dubbert, of Millstadt, Ill,whom he married on August 26, 1961 in Martinsburg, Missouri; his children, Timothy Johns of Columbia, Ill, Nancy (Stephen) Fleming of Roswell, NM, Roselie (Steven) Janus of Lakewood, CO, George (Elizabeth "Beth") Johns of Columbia, Ill, his brother William L. Johns of Roland Park, KS, a brother-in law Lawrence (Shirlee) Dubbert, a sister-in law Heniretta Comer and Seven Grandchildren, Matthew ( fianc‚ Shannon) Johns of St. Louis, MO, Megan Johns of St. louis, MO, Sierra Johns of Richmond, VA, Jolene Janus of Lakewood, CO, Annalie Janus of Lakewood, Co, Stephen Johns of Columbia, Ill, Henry Johns of Columbia, Ill, Nieces and Nephews, and many beloved Friends. Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church or . Visitation: Will be held at Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt, Ill on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. and at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, Ill, from 9-10 A.M. on Monday, March 11, 2019. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 A.M. Monday, March, 11, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt, Ill with Msgr. Marvin Volk Officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt, Ill. CREASON FUNERAL HOME

