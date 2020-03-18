|
JOLLEY - Thomas Roy Jolley, 66, of Las Vegas passed away March 7, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer. He grew up in Belleville and graduated from Belleville East in 1971. He is survived by his wife Amelda Jolley and daughter Kiana Jolley, his parents Thomas and Gladys Jolley, his sister and brother in law Carol and Ed Kienlen, two nephews, Mark (Jennifer) Kienlen and Stuart (Kelly) Kienlen and their children Kaitlyn, Ryan and Connor . Burial was on March 12, 2020 in Las Vegas.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020